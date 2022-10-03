The Way it Was: Fifth Avenue from Cameron Park, circa 1942

In the early 1940s, a meteorologist named Albert Sanial worked at the U.S. National Weather Bureau offices on the 400 block of Cass Street. A hundred years later, his scrapbook was donated to the La Crosse Public Library Archives, documenting much of his work and local weather events. The scene captured here showcasing the 300 South block of Fifth Avenue was taken from Cameron Park—just a block from Sanial’s work and home. In the background, we can see large signs for the Hollywood Theater, Sears and the Eagles Club hanging on the buildings. The King on Fifth Building was built about five years after this photo, in 1947.