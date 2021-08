Playground activity at Harry Spence Elementary School during the first day of school for the 1991-1992 school year on Aug. 27, 1991.

Spence, along with other La Crosse schools, will welcome students for the 2021-2022 school year on Wednesday. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives.lacrosselibrary.org