The playground at Copeland Park opened in June 1911, to the delight of children and parents alike on the North Side. The land for the park had been donated by former mayor Colonel F. A. Copeland and had once been the site of a lumber mill. The Black River was dredged and fill consisting of wood chips, sawdust and topsoil was used to grade the park and prepare it for recreational use. Baseball diamonds were also installed. Later additions, a wading pool and new tennis courts, would be installed in the 1930s as a result of WPA projects.
This view of Copeland Park, looking northeast, not only shows off the newly installed basketball court, swings, seesaws and sandbox, but also gives a peek at what the park and surrounding area looked like at this time. Along the horizon you can spot: the Wisconsin Light & Power Co. with its smokestack, today the building is home to Powerhouse Marina; and an old ice house that once stood at the intersection of Rose & Clinton streets. Also visible are the tracks of the Chicago, Milwaukee & St. Paul Railroad, foreshadowing the extension of Copeland Avenue in 1984.
Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives@lacrosselibrary.org.