The playground at Copeland Park opened in June 1911, to the delight of children and parents alike on the North Side. The land for the park had been donated by former mayor Colonel F. A. Copeland and had once been the site of a lumber mill. The Black River was dredged and fill consisting of wood chips, sawdust and topsoil was used to grade the park and prepare it for recreational use. Baseball diamonds were also installed. Later additions, a wading pool and new tennis courts, would be installed in the 1930s as a result of WPA projects.