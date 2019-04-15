The Way it Was: 1952 flood
This photo is an aerial view from April 1952 showing floodwaters creeping into the west side of Riverside Park. The large building in the foreground was then home to a federal fish hatchery but is now occupied by the La Crosse County Convention and Visitors Bureau. The 1952 flood crested here at 15.3 feet on April 20, well below La Crosse’s all-time record flood crest of 17.9 feet in April 1965. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
