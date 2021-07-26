 Skip to main content
The Way it Was: Football fans in 1991
THE WAY IT WAS

The Way it Was: Football fans in 1991

Football fans in 1991

6,352 football fans packed Veterans Memorial Stadium on July 27, 1991.

 Photo courtesy of the La Crosse Public Library Archives

This scene from 30 years ago shows some of the 6,352 football fans who packed Veterans Memorial Stadium on July 27, 1991, to watch a 75-minute scrimmage between the New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs. The Saints held summer training camp at UW-La Crosse from 1988 to 1999 to escape the heat and humidity of New Orleans.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives.lacrosselibrary.org.

