The Way it Was: Fourth of July Parade on Main St., 1876

An early La Crosse photographer captured the John Pamperin cigar manufacturing 4th of July parade float in front of the John Pamperin cigar factory at 221-223 Main St. The third floor was used as the factory where the raw material was weighed out and distributed to the makers rolling the final products. The second floor was used as a stock room, while the first floor was a store and display room.

Cigar manufacturing became a thriving industry in La Crosse shortly after the turn of the 20th century that employed hundreds. Pamperin’s business went through a few different incarnations before becoming the Pamperin Cigar Company and moving to 113 Second St. S. in 1904. The company was recognized regionally and nationally for its excellent tobacco products, which included La Roma and Black Rose brands. The company operated in downtown La Crosse for over 120 years before folding in 1986.

Its historic location on Second Street has been a La Crosse City Landmark property since 1995; the building pictured was razed in the early 1980s to make room for the Main Street parking ramp.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives@lacrosselibrary.org.

