This excellent photo documenting the two blocks of Fourth Street looking north between Pearl and State streets shows a busy 1950s summer afternoon in downtown La Crosse. Along with the excellent cars and a policeman on motorcycle in the foreground, notice the fantastic signage for business on both sides of the street. On the left (west side) from foreground to background – Bodega Lunch Club, Tillman’s Furniture, Howard’s Clothes, Ford Rexall Drug Co., Victor’s Restaurant, and the Rivoli Theatre. On the right (east side) from foreground to background – Mader’s Store for Men, Olin Studio, Mode-O-Day Frock Shop, Rock-A-Bye infant wear, Spurgeons department store, Odd Fellow Temple, McLellan department store, Doerflingers, First Federal Savings & Loan, and the Stoddard Hotel.
Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at (608) 789-7136 or via email at archives@lacrosselibrary.org.
