This excellent photo documenting the two blocks of Fourth Street looking north between Pearl and State streets shows a busy 1950s summer afternoon in downtown La Crosse. Along with the excellent cars and a policeman on motorcycle in the foreground, notice the fantastic signage for business on both sides of the street. On the left (west side) from foreground to background – Bodega Lunch Club, Tillman’s Furniture, Howard’s Clothes, Ford Rexall Drug Co., Victor’s Restaurant, and the Rivoli Theatre. On the right (east side) from foreground to background – Mader’s Store for Men, Olin Studio, Mode-O-Day Frock Shop, Rock-A-Bye infant wear, Spurgeons department store, Odd Fellow Temple, McLellan department store, Doerflingers, First Federal Savings & Loan, and the Stoddard Hotel.