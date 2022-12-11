 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story
THE WAY IT WAS

THE WAY IT WAS: Fox Bros. horseshoers

Fox Bros.

Fox Bros. business at 205-207 State St.

 Steve Rundio

Brothers Louis and Henry Fox were born in Germany. The two immigrated to the U.S. in 1890 and made their way to La Crosse. By 1909, the two were in business together as horseshoers.

Over the course of the next 10 years later, as cars became more common, they shifted toward the car industry. In the 1922 City Directory, the garage pictured here was the site of the Fox Bros Buick Company. Their partnership dissolved in the late 1930s.

Louis’ daughter, Dorothea M. Fox, was born in La Crosse in 1904 and went on to become a librarian who published a book about biking from Cedar Rapids to La Crosse called “Pedalling to Adventure” (1940). You can read more about Dorothea Fox’s life and adventures here: https://archives.lacrosselibrary.org/blog/dorothea-m.-fox-the-pedaling-librarian.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives@lacrosselibrary.org.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

