The Way it Was: Free milk at LaVaque's Grocery, 1922

In March 1922, Louis LaVaque ran an ad in the La Crosse Tribune proclaiming, “[Tomorrow] afternoon at 4 o’clock, we will give the first hundred good boys and girls who come to our store [at 608 Main St.], a bottle of the best milk in the city, Jos. Stroeh’s tested milk from tested cows. It is a real HIGH TEST MILK, the kind you kids like.” The number of times LaVaque ran this ad is unknown, but this photo is the likely result of the 1922 ad. Louis LaVaque can be seen standing to the right of the photo, wearing glasses and looking at the camera.