The Way it Was: Free milk at LaVaque's Grocery, 1922
THE WAY IT WAS

Free milk at LaVaque's Grocery

Louis LaVaque invited the youth of La Crosse to his store at 608 Main St. in March, 1922.  The store closed in the early 1930s.

 Photo courtesy of the La Crosse Public Library Archives

In March 1922, Louis LaVaque ran an ad in the La Crosse Tribune proclaiming, “[Tomorrow] afternoon at 4 o’clock, we will give the first hundred good boys and girls who come to our store [at 608 Main St.], a bottle of the best milk in the city, Jos. Stroeh’s tested milk from tested cows. It is a real HIGH TEST MILK, the kind you kids like.” The number of times LaVaque ran this ad is unknown, but this photo is the likely result of the 1922 ad. Louis LaVaque can be seen standing to the right of the photo, wearing glasses and looking at the camera.

A few short years after this event, LaVaque’s life changed forever when his daughter, Hallie, and wife, Electa, both died within two years of one another. Around the time of his daughter’s death, in 1926, LaVaque retired and handed the business over to his son-in-law, Axel Bertelson. The store closed in the early 1930s. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives.lacrosselibrary.org.

