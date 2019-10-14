{{featured_button_text}}
The Way it Was: Heileman's Free Water

Fans of pure artesian water crowd the Heileman Brewery’s free water tap at Fourth and Mississippi streets on Oct. 14, 1994. 

Fans of pure artesian water crowd the Heileman Brewery's free water tap at Fourth and Mississippi streets on Oct. 14, 1994.

This free water site was in operation from 1982 to 1998 and was popular with the public due to the water’s “fresher, cleaner taste,” according to Tribune files. During 1994, Heileman gave away a total of 744,000 gallons of water at this tap — for an average daily rate of 2,038 gallons.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.

+14 Places of the past: Heileman Brewery

