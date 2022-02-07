 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
THE WAY IT WAS

The Way it Was: Galesville Bandstand

Galesville Bandstand

The octagonal bandstand that was built in 1912 is the focal point of that square and is seen here draped in a winter splendor of snow. 

 Photo courtesy of the La Crosse Public Library Archives

At the heart of the historic downtown Galesville, Wisconsin, commercial district is the public square. The octagonal bandstand that was built in 1912 is the focal point of that square and is seen here draped in a winter splendor of snow. Most buildings date from the 1880s to the early 20th century that surround the square. The Commercial District was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1984.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives@lacrosselibrary.org.

