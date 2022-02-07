The Way it Was: Galesville Bandstand

At the heart of the historic downtown Galesville, Wisconsin, commercial district is the public square. The octagonal bandstand that was built in 1912 is the focal point of that square and is seen here draped in a winter splendor of snow. Most buildings date from the 1880s to the early 20th century that surround the square. The Commercial District was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1984.
