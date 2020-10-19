 Skip to main content
The Way it Was: George Baier Dairy Wagon in the 1910s
THE WAY IT WAS

The Way it Was: George Baier Dairy Wagon in the 1910s

This photo, taken in the 1910s on the 1100 block of La Crosse Street, pictures the Granddad View Dairy wagon owned and operated by George Baier.

In the background on the left is the A. W. Rennebohm Grocery and today is home to Chuck’s Bar and Grill. Before the days of refrigeration, it was common for dairy and grocery wagons to deliver goods directly to homes on a regular route. Located at the west end of Ebner Coulee Road, the Baier farmhouse and barn are still visible today.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608 789-7136 or via email at archives.lacrosselibrary.org.

