{{featured_button_text}}
The Way it Was: George Brooks' Bloodhounds

George Brooks, a soda jerk at the Bodega Lunch Club in La Crosse for over 41 years, raised and trained bloodhounds to search for people.

George Brooks, a soda jerk at the Bodega Lunch Club in La Crosse for more than 41 years, had a special talent of raising and training bloodhounds to search for people.

Between 1932 and 1960, Brooks and his bloodhounds assisted law enforcement officials in more than 3,000 cases in tracking and apprehending criminal suspects as well as finding individuals who were lost. He trained his hounds in the city with area children offering to hide from the dogs.

Brooks died in 1978.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register
+19 From Tribune files: Life in the La Crosse area in the 1950s
+24 From Tribune files: Life in the La Crosse area in the 1960s

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.