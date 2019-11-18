George Brooks, a soda jerk at the Bodega Lunch Club in La Crosse for more than 41 years, had a special talent of raising and training bloodhounds to search for people.
Between 1932 and 1960, Brooks and his bloodhounds assisted law enforcement officials in more than 3,000 cases in tracking and apprehending criminal suspects as well as finding individuals who were lost. He trained his hounds in the city with area children offering to hide from the dogs.
Brooks died in 1978.
