THE WAY IT WAS: George J. Egge Plumbing Shop, 1895

George J. Egge and his wife Antonette “Mattie” were born in Norway and married in La Crosse in 1880. Sadly, the Egges experienced the loss of three infants, but three children did live to adulthood. George was a plumber by trade and was able to open his own plumbing shop on La Crosse’s North Side at 615 St. Cloud St. by 1893. The Egge family lived upstairs while the shop was on the street level. George is pictured in front of his shop, standing second from the left with his hand on a pump. The sign in the window on the right is advertising an event happening on Monday, May 27, which helps us date this photo to 1895. By 1901, George closed up his shop and went to work for the Milwaukee Road. He died in 1905 at age 50, and his wife died in 1913 at age 56.