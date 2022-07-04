The Way it Was: George Washington Bicentennial, July 1932

This scene from 90 years ago shows a pageant at the La Crosse Fair Grounds (now Veterans Memorial Stadium on UW-L campus) celebrating the bicentennial of George Washington’s birth. Though he was born in February 1732, 4th of July weekend was surely a better time of year to celebrate. There were plenty of other elements to the celebration, including a two-mile-long parade along Main Street and West Avenue on July 4. A photographer on the corner of these two thoroughfares expertly captured many of the elaborately decorated floats in the parade; these can be viewed at the La Crosse Public Library Archives during our open hours. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives@lacrosselibrary.org.