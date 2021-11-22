The Way it Was: Goddard Hotel, 1897

The Goddard Hotel, also known as the Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Hotel, at 1639 Prospect St. is directly associated with the railroad history of North La Crosse.

It was built in 1888 by William Goddard, who saw a business opportunity for a hotel to cater to the railroad workers and travelers in need of lodging in the Grand Crossing vicinity. Goddard hired La Crosse architect William H. Parker to design his hotel in the rather simple brick Commercial Vernacular style of the late Victorian era. The business apparently prospered in the first two years, and in 1891 a fourteen-room north/south addition was built on to the original 16-room east/west oriented structure. By the mid-1920s, the hotel’s original thirty rooms were converted into eight apartments, and it remains an apartment building today.

In spite of some major alterations, including the removal of the decorative tower and the full-width front porch, the Goddard Hotel building still retains architectural and historic significance as a good example of a railroad-era workingman’s hotel and a surviving architectural representative of the railroad era in North La Crosse. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at (608) 789-7136 or via email at archives@lacrosselibrary.org.

