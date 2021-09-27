The Way it Was: Golden Keg Tapping, Oktoberfest 1964

Fest Master Roy Kumm of the G. Heileman Brewing Company had the honor of tapping the Golden Keg to officially start the 1964 Oktoberfest in La Crosse. That year marked the 4th annual Oktoberfest, and the growing festival was hitting its stride. World-renowned jazz musician Louis Armstrong performed a concert, 39,000 buttons were sold, and 210,000 people attended the Maple Leaf Parade.

This year’s event kicks off Thursday with the Lederhosen Lunch, Special Festers Carnival, Craft Beer Night, Torchlight Parade, and open downtown and Northside family fest grounds. The tapping of the Golden Keg ceremony will be held at the downtown fest grounds on Friday at 11 a.m. to mark the official opening of the 60th annual Oktoberfest.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives@lacrosselibrary.org.

