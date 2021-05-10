 Skip to main content
The Way it Was: Good Morning America bus tour, 1991
THE WAY IT WAS

The Way it Was: Good Morning America bus tour, 1991

Good Morning America bus tour, 1991

ABC’s Good Morning America co-host Charles Gibson (in white shirt with tie) on May 14, 1991, during the show's 1991 tour stop.

 Photo courtesy of La Crosse Public Library Archives

ABC’s Good Morning America co-host Charles Gibson greets a well-wisher at Fourth and Jay streets on May 14, 1991, during the show’s 1991 “The Great Heart of America Bus Tour” stop in La Crosse.

The show’s tour of the Midwest began on May 13 in Chicago and ended in Kansas City on May 17. Gibson, a longtime co-host of Good Morning America, retired from TV journalism in 2009.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at (608) 789-7136 or via email at archives.lacrosselibrary.org.

