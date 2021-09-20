The Way it Was: Grand Crossing Tower moved in 1991

Thirty years ago on Sept. 25, 1991, the old Grand Crossing switching tower was moved from its railroad location near Gillette and Oak streets to Copeland Park, where it remains today on display next to a vintage caboose and steam locomotive. This photo of the move shows the tower crossing Rose Street on Clinton Street with the tower situated on a trailer being pulled by a tractor.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Built in 1928, this tower provided manual railroad switching and signal operations locally for 63 years until January 1991 when railroad dispatchers in Milwaukee took over the job using a computer. Originally slated for razing after its closure, the tower was saved when a local railroad group took ownership and had it moved.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives.lacrosselibrary.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0