This circa 1920s photo shows a delivery truck of George G. Baier’s Grand Dad View Dairy.
Baier owned and operated a dairy farm at the west end of Ebner Coulee Road from the mid-1910s until his death in 1961. While no longer a working farm, the old barn, silo and farm house remain near the intersection of 29th Street South and Cass Street, surrounded by a newer residential addition.
Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may call the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
