The Way It Was: 1960 Grandad Bluff Christmas Tree
The Way It Was: 1960 Grandad Bluff Christmas Tree

This Tribune photo from the 1960 Christmas season shows City Parks Department workers installing a “Christmas tree” on the Grandad Bluff flagpole. 

This Tribune photo from the 1960 Christmas season shows City Parks Department workers installing a “Christmas tree” on the Grandad Bluff flagpole.

The tree — consisting of pipe and steel cable holding multicolored lights on a 21-foot frame — was a joint project of the YMCA Father-Son Club and city parks department.

The bluff’s first flagpole tree was erected during the 1958 holiday season. The tradition of a Christmas tree on Grandad Bluff continues this year with a 50-foot-tall animated tree courtesy of Rotary Lights.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.

