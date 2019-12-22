The Way it Was: 1960 Grandad Bluff Christmas Tree

This Tribune photo from the 1960 Christmas season shows City Parks Department workers installing a “Christmas tree” on the Grandad Bluff flagpole.
The tree — consisting of pipe and steel cable holding multicolored lights on a 21-foot frame — was a joint project of the YMCA Father-Son Club and city parks department.
The bluff’s first flagpole tree was erected during the 1958 holiday season. The tradition of a Christmas tree on Grandad Bluff continues this year with a 50-foot-tall animated tree courtesy of Rotary Lights.
You have free articles remaining.
Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
1963: W.T. Grant
1968: Woolworth's
1975: Doerflinger's
1975: Jupiter
1976: Sears
1980: Kmart
1984: Wettstein's
1986: Dayton's
1986: Shopko
1993: Herberger's
Here's a look at some former area restaurants that have closed for good.
Here's a look at some former area restaurants that have closed for good.
Discover what the best holiday deals were at Osco Drug, Woolworth, Montgomery Ward, Jack Robinson's TV and Sales and Service, Doerflinger's, R…
We found ads from Skogen's, Amundson's, Kmart, Quillin's, Cub Foods and many other grocers in our region.
Here's what was on the menu at Louis Bantle's, Party House, Ridgeview Inn, The Stoddard Hotel, The Fireside and other area eateries.
You might be surprised when you see some of the prices for televisions, stereos and computers.