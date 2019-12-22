The Way it Was: 1960 Grandad Bluff Christmas Tree

This Tribune photo from the 1960 Christmas season shows City Parks Department workers installing a “Christmas tree” on the Grandad Bluff flagpole.

The tree — consisting of pipe and steel cable holding multicolored lights on a 21-foot frame — was a joint project of the YMCA Father-Son Club and city parks department.

The bluff’s first flagpole tree was erected during the 1958 holiday season. The tradition of a Christmas tree on Grandad Bluff continues this year with a 50-foot-tall animated tree courtesy of Rotary Lights.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0