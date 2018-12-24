The Way it Was: 1956 Grandad Bluff Christmas tree

This silhouette scene from the 1956 Christmas season shows workers decorating a pine tree which had been transplanted in front of the Grandad Bluff shelter house in April 1955. This live tree survived less than two years and was replaced by a wire Christmas tree with electric lights which was attached to the flagpole on the bluff. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
