{{featured_button_text}}
The Way it Was: Grandview Hospital

A circa 1962 view of La Crosse’s old Grandview Hospital and Clinic at 1707 Main St.

A circa 1962 view of La Crosse’s old Grandview Hospital and Clinic at 1707 Main St., where many current local and area residents were born.

This medical center was founded in 1914 by Dr. William Henke (1881-1940) and opened as a private hospital in 1915 before going public in late 1917. A five-story addition to the hospital was completed in 1925, with the one-story stone entrance added in 1962.

During the early 1960s, Grandview had a capacity of 75 beds and a daily average of 49 patients attended to by a staff of more than 100.

Grandview Hospital and Clinic shut the doors of this building 50 years ago on Oct. 1, 1969, when it merged with the Skemp Clinic to become Skemp-Grandview Clinic at another location.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Now occupied by the Family & Children’s Center, this former hospital’s exterior appearance has changed little in more than 50 years.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.

+24 From Tribune files: Life in the La Crosse area in the 1960s

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.