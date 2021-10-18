The Way it Was: Gund Brewery Sampling Rooms

John Gund started his first brewery in 1854, just a few short years before La Crosse incorporated as a city. In these early days, he operated out of a log cabin on the riverfront at the end of Division Street.

He advertised in the newspaper that he had “ale and beer which he shall keep on hand cheap for cash.” By 1880, the John Gund Brewing Co. was one of the first breweries to incorporate in Wisconsin. Ten years later, the brewery was producing 100,000 barrels a year.

Like other breweries at the time, Gund opened taverns to act as sampling rooms. What is now Jules Coffee in downtown La Crosse was one of these sampling rooms. This photograph shows a sampling room on the North Side of La Crosse.

From 1891 to 1895, the A. A. Anderson Saloon is listed in the La Crosse City Directory, located at 616 Mill St., which is now Copeland Avenue (the numbering remains the same).

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives@lacrosselibrary.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0