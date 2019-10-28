Children dressed up as ghosts, a pumpkin and a vampire wait for an activity to begin during the 1982 Halloween celebration at Hamilton Elementary School.
Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at (608) 789-7136.
