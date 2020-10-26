The Way it Was: Halloween in 1990

Trick-or-treaters pose for a photo on the steps of 1540 Farnam St. during the Halloween celebration of Oct. 31, 1990.

Traditional trick-or-treating is not recommended for the 2020 Halloween celebration in La Crosse based on guidelines from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services concerning the Covid-19 pandemic.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives.lacrosselibrary.org.

