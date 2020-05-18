The Way It Was: Have you ever heard about the Bodega Ghost?
Paul Malin’s Saloon

This circa 1890s view shows the front of Paul Malin’s saloon at 120 S. Fourth St. South with what is believed to be proprietor Paul Malin (white apron) toasting the camera.  

City directory advertisements note a “pool table for lovers of the game” and “free lunch served every morning.”

According to city directories, Malin ran his saloon at this location from 1890 until his untimely death in the upstairs apartment in 1901. This saloon is now the north end of Bodega Brew Pub.

The story of Malin, believed to be the notorious Bodega Ghost, will be featured in episode 33 of the Dark La Crosse Stories video series, releasing Tuesday, May 19, on the La Crosse Tribune website.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives.lacrosselibrary.org.

