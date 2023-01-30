From the Elmore Holway photo albums, this scene shows the family sleigh hitched up in front of their carriage house at 1419 Cass St. The carriage house sported two entrances opposite each other, just large enough for the sleigh or a buggy to enter and exit on the alley without turning around, so the team could be unhitched from the alley side and the carriage could stay covered. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives.lacrosselibrary.org.
The Way it Was: Holway family carriage house, circa 1905
