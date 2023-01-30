 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
THE WAY IT WAS

The Way it Was: Holway family carriage house, circa 1905

  • 0
Holway Family Carriage House, circa 1905

Horses are hitched to a sleigh in front of the Holway family carriage house at 1419 Cass St. 

 La Crosse Public Library Archives photo

From the Elmore Holway photo albums, this scene shows the family sleigh hitched up in front of their carriage house at 1419 Cass St. The carriage house sported two entrances opposite each other, just large enough for the sleigh or a buggy to enter and exit on the alley without turning around, so the team could be unhitched from the alley side and the carriage could stay covered. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives.lacrosselibrary.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Israel's Netanyahu vows swift, strong response to recent violence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News