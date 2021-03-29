The Way it Was: House of Weather Magic

In May 1954, the Trane Company celebrated the opening of its “House of Weather Magic” laboratory over four days. Open houses were conducted for special guests, Trane employees and the public. The national media turned its attention to La Crosse as Robert LeBaron, assistant to the secretary of defense under President Eisenhower, delivered a speech on harnessing atomic power for peace.

Among the displays is the one in the background of this week’s photo of a simplified diagram of a nuclear-powered jet showing how heat exchangers engineered and manufactured by the Trane Company could help contribute to this cause. So, then, who is the young man featured in this photo and why is he holding a “Captain Space Solar Scout” atomic ray gun and outfitted with a “Space Patrol Commander” helmet as though he is prepared to fight off Martians? Other displays at the lab included a passenger train car and a skyscraper along with engines and other machines. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives.lacrosselibrary.org.