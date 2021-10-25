The Way it Was: J.C. Penny Halloween party, 1944

Many J.C. Penney employees celebrated Halloween 1944 by dressing in costumes and gathering for a staff photo in the children’s shoes department. J.C. Penney Co. was located in downtown La Crosse at 115 Fifth Ave S. from 1930 until it moved to the Valley View Mall in the 1980s.

The department store was part of developer Frank Hoeschler’s realized dream to have an upscale shopping experience downtown in the two blocks of Fifth Ave. S from Main Street to King Street. These blocks also once included Montgomery Ward (112 Fifth Ave. S), Sears and Roebuck (207 Fifth Ave. S), and the Hollywood Theater (123 Fifth Ave. S). The J.C. Penney building is now known as the Scenic Center and has been the home of several retail shops and restaurants in recent years, as well as leased commercial office space on the upper floors.