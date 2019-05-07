This undated street scene from the early 1900s shows delivery trucks for the John Koller Grocery parked outside the store at 628 S. Fourth St.
The three-story brick Koller building was erected in 1898 for John Koller, with the grocery and a saloon on the main floor and warehouse space on the upper floors. After Koller’s death in 1923, the grocery was operated by his son, Joseph Koller, until 1946, when he sold it to Ernest Grindler — who continued to run the store under the Koller name until its closing 50 years ago in May 1969.
The old Koller building remains standing today with Amanda’s Academy of Dance on the main floor and apartments on the upper floors.
Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
