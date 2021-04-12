The Way it Was: John Wakeen shoe repair shop, 1915-19

John M. Wakeen was born in Syria in 1893, which was in the middle of a tumultuous time in the Ottoman Empire.

Between the oppressive government, massive amounts of crops dying from droughts, and the economic opportunities that the U.S. promised to immigrants, thousands of people left their homes for places like La Crosse.

John and his wife Selma were just two of over 100,000 immigrants who fled the Ottoman Empire for the U.S. between 1876-1914. The two were married in Michigan before moving to La Crosse, where they operated this shoe repair shop at 600 Mill St. (now Copeland Avenue) and lived a few blocks away.

By 1930, John, Selma, and their four children Lucille, Norman, Jimmie, and Paul were all back in Michigan. John’s extended family, however, stayed in La Crosse. His sister Mary’s descendants would go on to open the Fayze’s Restaurant.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives.lacrosselibrary.org.

