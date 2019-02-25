La Crosse firefighters battle a three-alarm fire that destroyed Johnnie’s Bar and Restaurant 25 years ago during the early morning hours of Feb. 26, 1994. It took firefighters seven hours to put out the fire, using 1.8 million gallons of water, according to Tribune files.
Johnnie’s, which dated to 1947 and was located at 2620 South Ave., was a popular eatery and was widely known for its Friday night fish. The former site of the restaurant is now occupied by a parking/storage area for Geiwitz Renovating at 2612 South Ave.
Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
1915: Logan High School
1916: The Cameron House
1935: Listman Mill
1948 La Crosse Auto Supply fire
1950: Heileman Brewery
1951: Swanson building
1954: R.E. Osborne 5 and 10-cent Store
1972: Menard's Cashway Lumber
1980: North Side apartment building
1982: Caledonia Street
1982: La Crosse Garment Co.
1994: Johnnie's Restaurant fire
2002: Ridgeview Inn
2009: Copeland Avenue apartments
2011: El Charro Mexican Restaurant
2011: Jay Street building
These photos are filled with many familiar faces and places from our area's past.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.