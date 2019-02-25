La Crosse firefighters battle a three-alarm fire that destroyed Johnnie’s Bar and Restaurant 25 years ago during the early morning hours of Feb. 26, 1994. It took firefighters seven hours to put out the fire, using 1.8 million gallons of water, according to Tribune files. Johnnie’s, which dated to 1947 and was located at 2620 South Ave., was a popular eatery and was widely known for its Friday night fish. The former site of the restaurant is now occupied by a parking/storage area for Geiwitz Renovating at 2612 South Ave. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
The Way it Was: 1994 Johnnie's Restaurant fire
Emily Pyrek
General assignment reporter
Emily Pyrek covers human interest stories, local events and anything involving dogs for the La Crosse Tribune. She is always interested in story ideas and can be contacted at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
