La Crosse firefighters battle a three-alarm fire that destroyed Johnnie’s Bar and Restaurant 25 years ago during the early morning hours of Feb. 26, 1994. It took firefighters seven hours to put out the fire, using 1.8 million gallons of water, according to Tribune files. Johnnie’s, which dated to 1947 and was located at 2620 South Ave., was a popular eatery and was widely known for its Friday night fish. The former site of the restaurant is now occupied by a parking/storage area for Geiwitz Renovating at 2612 South Ave. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.

