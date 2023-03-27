Kids Coulee Playground in Myrick Park was built in 1994 at a cost of $278,000, with the Rotary Clubs of La Crosse leading the fundraising efforts. If the costs of the volunteer labor had been included, the estimated price of the playground would have been $750,000.
Last fall, the first phase of a two-phase refurbishment and expansion project began with work on the first phase, which involves replacing wooden planks and swings, concluding this spring. The city of La Crosse has earmarked $750,000 for the renovation with possible redesigns including a zip line, climbing structures, concrete accessible walkways and play tunnels/slides. The upgrades will also include new synthetic turf and poured-in rubber surfacing and new seating areas.
