The Way it Was: 1951 Knotty Pine Tavern fire

The Knotty Pine, which was located on the northeast corner of Second Avenue South and Irvin Street in Onalaska, was rebuilt into a one-story brick building after the fire and was a popular restaurant until its closure in 1977.

This Tribune photo originally appeared in the Feb. 8, 1951, edition with the following caption:

“The Knotty Pine Tavern in Onalaska was badly gutted by fire that broke out about 7:15 a.m. today. Firemen were hot and cold, the temperature hovering in the 15- to 20-below-zero bracket, and one fire truck succumbed to the temperature, as seen in the photo, while firemen attempted to revive it and its badly needed pump. The Harold Borchert family and Wallace Strittmater, proprietor of the tavern, escaped without ill effect.”

In January 1986, the former Knotty Pine building, then occupied by Oscar’s Little Chicago supper club, was destroyed by an arson fire. The former site of the Knotty Pine is now occupied by a section of Dash-Park in Onalaska.

General assignment reporter

Emily Pyrek covers human interest stories, local events and anything involving dogs for the La Crosse Tribune. She is always interested in story ideas and can be contacted at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

