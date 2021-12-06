The Way it Was: La Crescent city-limits sign circa 1930s

Hitchhiker or tourism model? City limits signs on roads and highways have long been standardized as green with white font, often with a population figure from the latest census. This sign for La Crescent – exact location unknown - appears to be much darker with reflectors on the letters for early automobile headlights to catch.
