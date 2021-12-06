 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
THE WAY IT WAS

The Way it Was: La Crescent city-limits sign circa 1930s

  • 0
La Crescent city-limits sign circa 1930s

Hitchhiker or tourism model? 

 Photo courtesy of the La Crosse Public Library Archives

Hitchhiker or tourism model? City limits signs on roads and highways have long been standardized as green with white font, often with a population figure from the latest census. This sign for La Crescent – exact location unknown - appears to be much darker with reflectors on the letters for early automobile headlights to catch.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at (608) 789-7136 or via email at archives@lacrosselibrary.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: SCOWIS Rules on Redistricting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News