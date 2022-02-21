The Way it Was: La Crosse Bottling Works, 1902

Bavarian immigrant George Warninger and his business partner August Houthmaker organized the La Crosse Bottling Works in the early 1890s. The company moved to this location in 1902 at 520 S. Third St., and this scene dates from around that time. Warninger sold out his interest to Houthmaker and other parties so he could focus on his interest in People’s Ice and Fuel Company.

La Crosse Bottling did bottle Berlin Weiss Beer and some wine, but primarily focused on the manufacture of soda pop at this location from 1902 to 1966. This building was razed in 2017 and for many years sported a mural of the riverboat The War Eagle. The oldest part of the building dated from the Civil War era and was located in the middle of the building. A large addition to the front of the building with iron columns was added by Wenzel Schubert in 1884 to expand what was then his meat market.