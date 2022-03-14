The Way it Was: La Crosse Center expansion, 1999

A $42 million addition to the La Crosse Center was recently completed in December, but it wasn’t the first major renovation of the now 42-year-old facility. In the mid-1990s, it became clear that the Center was losing out on convention business because it didn’t have the space to host larger multi-day events nor to host multiple smaller events at the same time. A $14 million renovation completed in 2000 created two exhibit halls (North and South Halls), a ballroom, board rooms, a pre-function area, and a food preparation space with much of the physical footprint expanding to the southwest of the core 1980 structure.
This 1999 photo features the South Hall and entrance addition construction from 2nd Street looking west. In the foreground on the left is the Radisson Center ballroom, a separate detached building. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives@lacrosselibrary.org.