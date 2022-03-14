 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

The Way it Was: La Crosse Center expansion, 1999

  • 0

A $42 million addition to the La Crosse Center was recently completed in December, but it wasn’t the first major renovation of the now 42-year-old facility. In the mid-1990s, it became clear that the Center was losing out on convention business because it didn’t have the space to host larger multi-day events nor to host multiple smaller events at the same time. A $14 million renovation completed in 2000 created two exhibit halls (North and South Halls), a ballroom, board rooms, a pre-function area, and a food preparation space with much of the physical footprint expanding to the southwest of the core 1980 structure.

This 1999 photo features the South Hall and entrance addition construction from 2nd Street looking west. In the foreground on the left is the Radisson Center ballroom, a separate detached building. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives@lacrosselibrary.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Honoring Margaret Farrow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News