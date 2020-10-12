 Skip to main content
The Way it Was: La Crosse Center in 1992
The Way it Was: La Crosse Center in 1992

Pictured above on March 15, 1992 customers perused merchandise at the “Buy-O-Rama” flea market at the La Crosse Center.

 Kylie Mullen

The La Crosse Center is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. The event center, dedicated October 11, 1980, replaced the Mary E. Sawyer Auditorium at a cost of $9.85 million.

The opening act was Bob Hope. Pictured above on March 15, 1992, are customers perusing merchandise at the "Buy-O-Rama" flea market at the La Crosse Center, one of many events held over the life of the complex.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives.lacrosselibrary.org

