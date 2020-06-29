The Way it Was: La Crosse City Hall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A circa 1970 postcard view of the west side of the La Crosse City Hall building taken by T. P. Goetzmann for Universal Photo Service, Inc.

Dedicated 50 years ago on July 4, 1970, the current city hall replaced an 1891 structure that was located at Fifth Avenue and State Street. Because of the increasing number of active cases and severe health risk of the coronavirus pandemic in the La Crosse area, City Hall is closed to the public until further notice.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at (608) 789-7136 or via email at archives.lacrosselibrary.org

