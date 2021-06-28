The Way it Was: La Crosse Concert Band, circa 1935

The La Crosse Concert Band has given concerts in a number of city parks throughout its history, including at the Myrick Park band shell.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The band shell was constructed in 1905 and was designed by local architects Parkinson & Dockendorff. By 1972 the bandshell was too dilapidated to repair after suffering a fire and was razed.

Today, the La Crosse Concert Band gives several concerts a year in the newly updated band shell at Riverside Park throughout the summer on Wednesday evenings.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or archives@lacrosselibrary.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0