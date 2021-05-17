The Way it Was: La Crosse Fire Station No. 3, circa 1910s

Organized firefighting in La Crosse is almost as old as the city itself. The first of several volunteer fire companies was formed in 1857 after a devastating fire left several blocks of Front Street in ruins. The modern La Crosse Fire Department was established in 1896 and was initially divided into five stations, repurposing stations built for volunteer companies.

La Crosse Fire Station No. 3, pictured here at 829 6th St. S., was built in 1906 on the same site as a previously built volunteer company fire station. This building served the fire department until 1967 when current Fire Station No. 3 was built on Losey Boulevard to extend fire service to the growing eastern part of the city. This building still stands and has since been remodeled into apartments. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives@lacrosselibrary.org.