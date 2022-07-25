 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

The Way it Was: La Crosse Gun Club, circa 1940s

  • 0

The La Crosse Gun Club was located in Myrick Park from 1932 to 1963. During this time there were four concrete platforms from which people would shoot clay pigeons over the marsh at the north end of the park. Because the shotgun shells contained lead shot, this of course led to the accumulation of lead in the marsh over time. As early as 1958, the City Parks and Recreation Department requested that the Gun Club find another location for its facilities because they wanted to expand the zoo and add a large parking lot on the north end of the park. By 1962, it became apparent that according to Wisconsin Statutes it was actually illegal for firearms to be discharged within a public park, and the La Crosse Gun Club was prohibited from continuing operations in Myrick Park. Today, this area is a parking lot and serves as an entrance to the trail system in the marsh.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives@lacrosselibrary.org.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Divorces

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: AG Sues Companies Over PFAS Contamination

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News