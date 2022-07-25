The Way it Was: La Crosse Gun Club, circa 1940s

The La Crosse Gun Club was located in Myrick Park from 1932 to 1963. During this time there were four concrete platforms from which people would shoot clay pigeons over the marsh at the north end of the park. Because the shotgun shells contained lead shot, this of course led to the accumulation of lead in the marsh over time. As early as 1958, the City Parks and Recreation Department requested that the Gun Club find another location for its facilities because they wanted to expand the zoo and add a large parking lot on the north end of the park. By 1962, it became apparent that according to Wisconsin Statutes it was actually illegal for firearms to be discharged within a public park, and the La Crosse Gun Club was prohibited from continuing operations in Myrick Park. Today, this area is a parking lot and serves as an entrance to the trail system in the marsh.