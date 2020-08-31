 Skip to main content
The Way it Was: La Crosse High School in 1900 and 50 more years of La Crosse area schools
La Crosse High School in 1900

La Crosse High School stood facing 8th St. from 1878-1907.

 Kylie Mullen

La Crosse High School stood proudly facing 8th Street at the northwest corner with Main Street from 1878 to 1907, and this scene dates from the turn of the 20th century.

On the right side in the background is the then-new Christ Episcopal Church building completed in 1899 with the stone exterior. Notice the streetcar lines along Main Street that brought many students to school before buses. As students head back to school this fall, whether physically, virtually, or some combination of the two, it will be very different than ever before due to social distancing, masking and other coronavirus safety precautions.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives.lacrosselibrary.org

