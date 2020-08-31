The Way it Was: La Crosse High School in 1900 and 50 more years of La Crosse area schools

La Crosse High School stood proudly facing 8th Street at the northwest corner with Main Street from 1878 to 1907, and this scene dates from the turn of the 20th century.

On the right side in the background is the then-new Christ Episcopal Church building completed in 1899 with the stone exterior. Notice the streetcar lines along Main Street that brought many students to school before buses. As students head back to school this fall, whether physically, virtually, or some combination of the two, it will be very different than ever before due to social distancing, masking and other coronavirus safety precautions.