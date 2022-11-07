The Way it Was: La Crosse Lutheran Hospital and Gundersen Clinic, 1972

Lutheran Hospital, Gundersen Clinic

Fifty years ago, the complex that included La Crosse Lutheran Hospital and the Gundersen Clinic was expanding. Pictured here is a 1972 aerial view of the area that is now home to the La Crosse campus of Gundersen Health System. La Crosse Lutheran Hospital opened on the South Avenue site in 1902. The Gundersen Clinic building, a low two-story building seen here on the far right of the complex, opened in 1930. Prior to this, Dr. Adolph Gundersen operated his clinic downtown.

At the time of this photograph, the original hospital building had been subsumed by the large addition in the center of the complex, alongside several other additions from the 1940s to the 1970s. While only a small portion of the Gundersen Health System campus now, all parts of the hospital seen here remain intact in the Southeast corner of the complex. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives@lacrosselibrary.org.