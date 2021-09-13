The Way it Was: La Crosse Rifle Club, 1942

Seventy-nine years ago today, the La Crosse Rifle Club held a qualifying meet at the government rifle range near what is today Hillview Health Care Center to determine ratings of expert, sharpshooter and marksman with other rifle clubs in the vicinity.

The high aggregate score was shot by M. Deaver of Viola, Wisconsin, with 797 points out of a possible 800. During World War II, the Club conducted a course for pre-inductees and gave 400 hours of training in the three-year period.

Several people who received this training were made gunnery instructors in both the Army and Navy forces.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives.lacrosselibrary.org.

