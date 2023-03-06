The La Crosse Rubber Mills Company began in 1897 manufacturing rubber goods such as carriage covers, coats, suits, and horseshoe covers before making the switch in 1906 to producing solely rubber footwear. The building was built in 1913 and still stands as the first of many concrete buildings erected over several acres in the following decades. After a name change to La Crosse Footwear Inc. in 1986, the factory closed its doors in 2001. This large complex now enjoys a wide variety of mixed use including Pearl Street Brewery, the La Crosse Tribune, Boot Hill Pub, loft apartments and the Community Connections Center.