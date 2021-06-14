The Way it Was: La Crosse Rubber Mills Craftsmanship

The La Crosse Rubber Mills opened its doors in 1897, producing carriage covers, coats, suits, and horseshoe covers. Soon, they added mackintoshes and rubber shoes to their production line. Oral histories from early Rubber Mills workers remembered individually making anywhere between 12 and 30 pairs of shoes in one day, perfecting the craft at the early age of 17 years old.

One man, Herman Tietz, started working there around 1908 and recalled, “they’d put [the shoes] into an oven [to] cure them. In the morning, they’d open [it up] … and, boy, you’d get drunk from breathing that. It wasn’t ventilated, you know. ... It was just blue in there.” Despite this unhealthy work environment, Tietz and others shared pride for the craftsmanship they learned in making what would become top-of-the-line rubber shoes. Later, the Rubber Mills would join other factories in an assembly-line process that eliminated the need to learn how to make every part of the shoe. However, in its 100+ years of business in La Crosse, employees of the Rubber Mills never seemed to lose that pride in the goods they made.