This 1962 street view, taken by former Tribune advertising manager Howard Colvin, shows La Crosse’s first McDonald’s at 2727 Losey Blvd S. This fast food drive-in opened in 1959 with hamburgers selling for 15 cents, equivalent to $1.30 in today’s money. This McDonald’s was remodeled in 1969 before being replaced in 1976 by the present day McDonald’s at 2810 S. Losey Blvd., which is slated to be razed in the near future and replaced by a new McDonald’s just north of the current building. The former site of the first local McDonald’s is now a parking lot for Altra Federal Credit Union at 2715 Losey Blvd. S. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.

Tags

General assignment reporter

Emily Pyrek covers human interest stories, local events and anything involving dogs for the La Crosse Tribune. She is always interested in story ideas and can be contacted at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

