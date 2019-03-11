This 1962 street view, taken by former Tribune advertising manager Howard Colvin, shows La Crosse’s first McDonald’s at 2727 Losey Blvd S. This fast food drive-in opened in 1959 with hamburgers selling for 15 cents, equivalent to $1.30 in today’s money. This McDonald’s was remodeled in 1969 before being replaced in 1976 by the present day McDonald’s at 2810 S. Losey Blvd., which is slated to be razed in the near future and replaced by a new McDonald’s just north of the current building. The former site of the first local McDonald’s is now a parking lot for Altra Federal Credit Union at 2715 Losey Blvd. S. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
The Way it Was: La Crosse's first McDonald's
Tags
Emily Pyrek
General assignment reporter
Emily Pyrek covers human interest stories, local events and anything involving dogs for the La Crosse Tribune. She is always interested in story ideas and can be contacted at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Get email notifications on Emily Pyrek daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Emily Pyrek posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended
promotion
Visit our online archives for thousands of historical articles, obituaries and announcements.
Latest Local Offers
Grandview Plaza Apartments
Fraternal Order of Eagles - La Crosse 1254
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.